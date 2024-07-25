CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 1.8% After Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $425.00 to $345.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as low as $262.10 and last traded at $263.99. Approximately 5,940,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 4,906,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.88.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CRWD. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.16.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $357.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.53.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

