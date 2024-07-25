Crown (NYSE:CCK) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCK. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.21.

NYSE:CCK opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Crown has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $96.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.24.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,870. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Crown by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Crown by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 36.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

