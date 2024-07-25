CT Real Estate Investment (CRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$144.22 million for the quarter.

CT Real Estate Investment Price Performance

CT Real Estate Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a boost from CT Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

