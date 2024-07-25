CubeSmart (CUBE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CubeSmart to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CubeSmart Stock Down 2.9 %

CUBE stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.80.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

