Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Position Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,356,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.89% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $715,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,451,000 after purchasing an additional 131,726 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,345,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $2,972,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 244,197 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 1.3 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $113.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $120.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.