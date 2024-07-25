Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.04

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 264705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CWK. Raymond James lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CWK

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 4.7 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 311.25 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $188,078,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 352.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.