Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.04

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 264705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on CWK. Raymond James lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 4.7 %
Insider Activity
In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $188,078,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 352.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cushman & Wakefield
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- AT&T Shares Jump on Wireless Subscriber Growth
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.