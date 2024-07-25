Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,169 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWK. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 658,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 227,519 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWK. Raymond James lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

NYSE CWK opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.25 and a beta of 1.33. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $188,078,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

