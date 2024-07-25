DA Davidson Weighs in on Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.19 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

CATY opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.13. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 736,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,789,000 after purchasing an additional 28,968 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 27.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.09%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

