Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $276.88.

Get Danaher alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $265.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.89 and its 200-day moving average is $248.67. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $272.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 19,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $4,866,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,578,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 19,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $4,866,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,578,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,175 shares of company stock worth $19,161,154 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 33,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Danaher by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.