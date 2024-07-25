Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at TD Cowen

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $276.88.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $265.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.89 and its 200-day moving average is $248.67. Danaher has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $272.98. The firm has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,175 shares of company stock worth $19,161,154 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,752,382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,009,928,000 after buying an additional 4,163,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Danaher by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,460,966,000 after buying an additional 2,998,161 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $676,545,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Danaher by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,073,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,051,000 after buying an additional 2,096,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

