Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $300.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $297.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $276.88.

Shares of DHR opened at $265.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $272.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.67.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,175 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,154. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,009,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,460,966,000 after buying an additional 2,998,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,876,694,000 after buying an additional 1,619,586 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,691,735,000 after buying an additional 1,334,781 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $1,752,382,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

