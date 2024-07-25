Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $269.37 and last traded at $269.37, with a volume of 112903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.89.

The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,175 shares of company stock worth $19,161,154. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 33,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.67.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

