Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.391 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Danske Bank A/S Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DNKEY stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. Danske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.