Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,610,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Darling Ingredients worth $726,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 55.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,683,000 after buying an additional 554,512 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29,660 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,473,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,595,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,499,000 after acquiring an additional 213,763 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Citigroup raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

