David Michael Barrett Sells 13,350 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 13,350 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $25,231.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,679,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,740.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 13,560 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $25,357.20.

On Wednesday, July 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,385 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $25,636.95.

On Monday, July 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,470 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $25,807.50.

On Friday, July 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,550 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $25,872.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,300 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $25,461.00.

On Monday, July 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,874 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $24,636.04.

On Friday, July 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,660 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $24,656.80.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,474 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $24,711.00.

On Monday, July 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 16,200 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $24,786.00.

On Friday, June 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,630 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $24,778.70.

EXFY opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $164.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.47. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Expensify by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

About Expensify



Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

