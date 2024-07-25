DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on DBV Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

DBV Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

DBV Technologies stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 530.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,345 shares during the period. DBV Technologies makes up about 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

