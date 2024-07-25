Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,876,000 after purchasing an additional 588,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,307,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after buying an additional 290,968 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,561,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,191,000 after acquiring an additional 92,410 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,021,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 651,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.60 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

DCPH stock opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.19. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $25.61.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.42% and a negative net margin of 108.86%. The business had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

