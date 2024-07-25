Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of Definitive Healthcare worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,466,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,457,000 after buying an additional 1,496,652 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,609,000 after acquiring an additional 254,726 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $688.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $63.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

DH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

