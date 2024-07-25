Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Desjardins

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential downside of 1.43% from the company’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DFY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$52.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.25.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

TSE:DFY opened at C$47.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.74. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.09 and a 1 year high of C$48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.34.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$991.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1 billion. Definity Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.6896762 earnings per share for the current year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

