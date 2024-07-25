DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,893,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 293,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $826,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 3,577 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of XRAY opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $41.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

