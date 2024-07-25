Desjardins Comments on Champion Iron Limited’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Champion Iron in a report issued on Sunday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst A. Lewis anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$332.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.30 million. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.92%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

CIA opened at C$5.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of C$4.57 and a twelve month high of C$7.77.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

