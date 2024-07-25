DHT (NYSE:DHT) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

DHT Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of -0.35. DHT has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.87 million. DHT had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DHT will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

DHT Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 41,626.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in DHT by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 163,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 69,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

