DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Down 3.4 %

DRH stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

