Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Barclays

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.30.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $151.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $162.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

