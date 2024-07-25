Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 537,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $39.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.93.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

