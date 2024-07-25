Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $33.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.86.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

