Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a report released on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

D has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after buying an additional 259,978 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,797.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 157,175 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 49,740 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

