DoorDash (DASH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect DoorDash to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DoorDash to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $102.46 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $143.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of -94.87, a PEG ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,095.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $916,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,340,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $189,980.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,095.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 459,016 shares of company stock valued at $50,495,566. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

