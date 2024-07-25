Douglas J. Pauls Sells 3,500 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,371. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BankUnited Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE BKU opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.35. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,483,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,542,000 after purchasing an additional 280,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BankUnited by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,596,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,639,000 after acquiring an additional 251,281 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in BankUnited by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,427,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,708,000 after acquiring an additional 80,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,552,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,467,000 after acquiring an additional 93,119 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 212,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKU shares. Barclays lifted their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Hovde Group lifted their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

