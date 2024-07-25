Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $67.11

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67.11 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 67.11 ($0.87), with a volume of 3751828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.10 ($0.88).
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dowlais Group from GBX 135 ($1.75) to GBX 110 ($1.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dowlais Group from GBX 100 ($1.29) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st.
In related news, insider Celia Baxter purchased 26,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £19,924.50 ($25,768.88). Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.
Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.
