Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $67.11

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67.11 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 67.11 ($0.87), with a volume of 3751828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.10 ($0.88).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dowlais Group from GBX 135 ($1.75) to GBX 110 ($1.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dowlais Group from GBX 100 ($1.29) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Dowlais Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dowlais Group

Dowlais Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Dowlais Group

The firm has a market capitalization of £883.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 71.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.62.

In related news, insider Celia Baxter purchased 26,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £19,924.50 ($25,768.88). Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Dowlais Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.