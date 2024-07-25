Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.41

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4069 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RDY stock opened at $80.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $63.72 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.