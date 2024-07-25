Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.00 and last traded at $80.68, with a volume of 19534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.06.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.20 million. Analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.4069 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 105.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 46.1% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

