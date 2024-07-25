DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 140.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on DraftKings from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,339,704.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,939,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,339,704.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock worth $55,279,617 in the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

