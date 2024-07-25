Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $30.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.142 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $39,022.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,139 shares in the company, valued at $939,746.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,405 shares of company stock valued at $187,859 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

