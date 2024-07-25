Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $113.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EBMT

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $39,022.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,746.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,405 shares of company stock valued at $187,859 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.