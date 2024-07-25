East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,582,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,469,000 after purchasing an additional 159,963 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,370,000 after acquiring an additional 751,944 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,279,000 after buying an additional 886,841 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,462,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,145,000 after buying an additional 72,746 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,993,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,742,000 after buying an additional 280,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.32. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.59 and a twelve month high of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About East West Bancorp



East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

