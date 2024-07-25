East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,860 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,370,000 after acquiring an additional 751,944 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $39,347,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 40,757.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,117 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $3,961,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWBC opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.32. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $87.75.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.53.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

