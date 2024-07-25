East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given New $100.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.53.

EWBC stock opened at $84.41 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.32.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in East West Bancorp by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,370,000 after acquiring an additional 751,944 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $39,347,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 40,757.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 103,117 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $3,961,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

