East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $72.50 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised East West Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.53.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $84.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.12. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $49.59 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.32.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.85%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 54,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $357,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $221,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.