East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EWBC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.53.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $84.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.32. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $49.59 and a 52-week high of $87.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average is $74.12.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

