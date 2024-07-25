Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 457 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 80.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $94.14 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average is $85.03. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Aflac from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AFL

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.