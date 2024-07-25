Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $999.92.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $711.56 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.59 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $845.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $814.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

