Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 46,866 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $6,306,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $996,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WSC stock opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,717.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Stories

