Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Roku were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Roku by 35.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 6,522.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 155,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,560,000 after buying an additional 92,658 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 202.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Roku by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,805 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $55.59 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.67.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

