Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 10,604 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $54,522,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $3,665,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,911 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,281,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after acquiring an additional 625,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

NYSE:PAGS opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $869.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.16 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays raised their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PAGS

PagSeguro Digital Profile

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.