Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 7,657 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 103.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

EWZ opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

