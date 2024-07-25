Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 433,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after buying an additional 97,563 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 43,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

BATS INDA opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.44. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

