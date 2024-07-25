Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $89.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $163.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

