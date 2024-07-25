Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,100,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $446,326,000 after buying an additional 344,043 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in California Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,440,000 after purchasing an additional 190,588 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in California Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,125,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,900,000 after purchasing an additional 182,246 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,441,000 after acquiring an additional 617,084 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,935,000 after buying an additional 76,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at California Resources

In related news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRC opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $58.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on California Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRC

California Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.