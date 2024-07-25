Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $545,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 458.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,566,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,872,694,000 after acquiring an additional 105,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $529.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.03. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $570.15. The firm has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

